Local/Live: June 13th – Rocket Cat

Milwaukee’s Rocket Cat guitarist Christopher Guse (Parallel), bassist Dave Maurer (Parallel, Signal Daddy), drummer Steve Vorass (I’m not a Pilot, Bright Black, Mouse Corn) and vocalist/lyricist Justine Trudeaux (Smack Leveaux) skillfully blend their backgrounds for a combination that yields a supercharged sound that’s at once fresh and familiar, forward-focused and reflective, unpredictable yet accessible, and always lushly melodic.

After a long hiatus from songwriting, Trudeaux crossed back into a forgotten world of creativity when an unexpected series of personal connections led her to Guse, Maurer and Vorass. This experience of reconnecting inspired the storyline of the band’s debut EP, Radiant Transmission, which chronicles her year-long journey of reflection, risk-taking and reawakening through Rocket Cat.

“I’ve lived in a number cities across the country and in Europe so I’m amazed I found these guys here in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after years away from the music industry,” Trudeaux says. “It’s mind-blowing that we get along so well. I connect so viscerally to the sound they are creating, and each time they send me bits of music to tinker with, I instantly hear songs in my head.”

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, June 13th to listen to a live set from Rocket Cat — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

