Local/Live: July 11th – Liv Mueller

Wipe your tears, put on your Sunday best & listen. Milwaukee’s Liv Mueller is a songstress who has lived in the likes of Nashville, Austin and the fine Midwest. Her vocals are a beautiful combination of sparkle and smoke, taking any listener to another time,when artists like Peggy Lee and Connie Francis reigned.

Liv started singing and writing years ago, in a Rockabilly band called The Screaming Lillies; barely 19, she packed up and relocated to herself to Nashville from the Midwest where she performed at places like Tootsies and The Rose Room while supplementing her income occasionally by playing for money on the streets with an open guitar case.

Not long after Nashville, Austin became her next home wherein she formed the first incarnation of The Lovelies, reforming the band after returning to the Midwest is where The Lovelies had the most success, recording four records,and playing relentlessly over an eight year span.

Two albums were released under her next endeavor, The Dark Horse Project. Production team Marc Hutner and Grant Curry (Pleasure Club) helped her to streamline the new sounds that were galloping in her head, capturing a beautiful and haunted landscape of listening. Recording deep in the south of the Louisiana bayou proved to be just what she needed to redefine her next phase of writing and performing.

In the last several years, Liv prefers to play solo, releasing two records – the first solo release entitled Liv Sings: Love Songs For The Forlorn And Misguided, and the most recent (released in spring of 2017), Liv Sings: Light Of The Valley Shadow Of The Mountain; she composed, played, recorded and mixed both albums nearly entirely alone in her home studio.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, July 11th to listen to a live set from Liv Mueller — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.