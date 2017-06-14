Local/Live: June 20th – Brain-Bats

Raised on a steady diet of B-movies, 50’s horror comics, and all things schlock, Brain-Bats play dark, frantic punk rock that is definitely not of this world.

Formed in 2016, the band features former members of Milwaukee bands Burning Sons, Cry Coyote, Plastic Pets, Jones Island Flood, & Sleazybeats.

On June 24th, 2017 they will be releasing their debut 7” Road Kill From Outer Space b/w Night Terrors with a show at Hot Pop Art Gallery & Boutique in the Third Ward at 8pm.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, June 20th to listen to a live set from Brain-Bats — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.