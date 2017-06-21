Local/Live: June 27th – Taj Raiden

WMSE welcomes Milwaukee rapper Tajhai (“Taj”) Raiden to Local/Live before she gets ready to share the stage with Lex Allen at Summerfest.

In a recent interview with local blog, Carvd N Stone, Nyesha Stone writes:

“You ever met a woman with superpowers? Well if you haven’t, maybe you should visit Milwaukee and find Tajhai Wilson (Taj Raiden). Tajhai is a female rapper who comes to full power when she’s on stage. Music has helped Tajhai deal with her depression because being a black queer woman in a heterosexual world can be had. Tajhai’s music comes from a place of aggression and sadness, but you’d never know just by looking at her. Her smile never fades; Tajhai is a fighter, which is what her artist name means….

…”She hopes to move to California next year, but she’ll never forget where she started. ‘I’ll always come back,” said Tajhai. “This is where the initial love comes from.'”

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, June 27th to listen to a live set from Taj Raiden — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

