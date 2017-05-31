Local/Live: June 6th – Joseph Huber

Joseph Huber was a founding member of Milwaukee’s .357 String Band.

The .357 String band, despite it’s abrupt breakup, still continues to gain popularity and is known as one of the most influential groups in the recent insurgent country and bluegrass movement.

As a solo musician, Huber has been prolific and gaining ground; Huber’s 4th solo release, The Suffering Stage is a shift both in writing style and in its filled-out production style…[looking] beyond his usual minimalist folk recordings. It features many of Milwaukee’s best players, such as Ryan Knudson on pedal steel; Dustin Dobernig on keys; Andrew Koenig on electric guitar; as well as his long-time touring band members–Jason Loveall on fiddle; and Eston Bennett on bass.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, June 6th to listen to a live set from Joseph Huber in advance of his gig at Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire later that week — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.