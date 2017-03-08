Local/Live: March 14 – Twin Brother @ Club Garibaldi’s

WMSE once again travels to Club Garibaldi’s to host a live performance by a local musician or group for our monthly Local/Live at Club Garibaldi’s series!

On Tuesday, March 14th, enjoy the newest sounds of Milwaukee’s revamped Twin Brother by listening over the airwaves or by participating as an audience member – this event is FREE and open to the 21+ public and lots of fun! And as always, WMSE Music Director Erin Wolf and co-host Cal Roach (and YOU), will lead our musical guest through questions in between the live performance.

This will be an extra special Local/Live as it falls on the week of WMSE’s big 36th anniversary! Come join us for the music and a lil’ celebration.

Doors are at 5:30pm, segment starts at 6pm and runs until 7pm. Club Garibaldi’s is located at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View.

If you can’t join us for the live segment and show at Club Garibaldi, please tune in, per usual, to 91.7 FM (or stream online at WMSE.org) at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by The Garage.

About Twin Brother:

“Ever since he was old enough to drink, West Allis native Sean Raasch has been playing music in Milwaukee area bars and clubs. He first made a name for himself as one half of the band Jackraasch — “an angsty, sloppy, rockin’ two piece” — with drummer Tyler Nelson. The duo became known for power chords, upbeat songs, shout singing, and plenty of partying.

“In 2012, Raasch and Nelson transitioned to a more grounded, folk-rock sound, changing their name to Twin Brother. After playing one show, they added bassist and violinist Lodi (Lodewijk Broekhuizen), who they met while recording the first Twin Brother album. The connection was made at Club Garibaldi in Bay View, where Lodi was working as a sound engineer and Raasch helps with booking.

“Since teaming up with Lodi, Twin Brother became one of the more formidable rock acts in town, playing Summerfest a handful of times and opening for bands at Turner Hall Ballroom.

“Twin Brother’s last record — Swallow the Anchor — was one of the finest releases of 2014. It is a hauntingly beautiful piece of folk-rock. Raasch’s stellar songwriting is elevated by delicately heavy sounds, which build, pulse and haunt listeners well after the final chord.

“Swallow the Anchor was followed up with a live recording from Club Garibaldi and a solo project by Raasch. In January 2016, Twin Brother took part in Local Coverage, performing their own renditions of Klassik’s hip-hop music. Nelson parted ways with Twin Brother after Local Coverage 2016, ending a decade long musical partnership with Raasch.

“In October 2016, Raasch decided to give Twin Brother another shot. Lodi has since moved to lead guitar, they’ve enlisted Luke Rivard on drums, Terry Hackbarth (Trolley) on bass guitar, Andrew Eshbaugh on trumpet, and Marlese Koehnlein on keys. He describes the new sound as “more flushed out, bigger, and groovier,” incorporating more vocals and harmonies. Raasch plays guitar on fewer tracks now, allowing him to be more of a lead singer.

“The band is working on a new album due out later in 2017.”