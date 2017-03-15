Local/Live: March 21– Def Harmonic

Jason Todd (“JTodd “) and Lia Manley-DeRuiter (“Lunaversol9”) are no strangers to Milwaukee’s hip hop scene, although they do dip out for lengthy periods. Todd’s prowess on the beats and cagey vocal delivery paired Manley-DeRuiter’s smooth poetry makes the pair’s ear-turning brand of blended funk, soul, electro and hip hop into something that’s energizing, sweet and smart.

“spaced-out funk with unhurried, sing-song raps somewhere between Outkast and Digable Planets—always stood out in a city that’s traditionally preferred more meat-and-potatoes hip-hop. The group actually sounds more at home in 2009 than it did in 2005, now that artists like Kid Cudi and Kanye West are experimenting with nearly rapless rap songs Def Harmonic’s always toyed with.”

~The Shepherd Express

Def Harmonic’s most recent release, The Lead Singer of Genesis has been a favorite of the WMSE DJs since its release and the pair is back in action on the local scene; make sure catch them the next time you see their name on a bill!

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, March 21st to hear a live performance and interview from Def Harmonic – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

