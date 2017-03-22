Local/Live: March 28– Rocket Paloma

Rocket Paloma is a four-piece rock outfit with a heavy folk foundation and progressive edge based out of Milwaukee. Their music blends imaginative leads atop a forceful and driving rhythm section with soaring vocals and crafted storytelling. Starting off as a solo act, Joey Kerner assembled a band to further enhance the impact of her storytelling. Shortly thereafter, they quickly garnered attention, performing a handful of bigger shows, playing with acclaimed national touring act Little Tybee at Cactus Club, a main stage set at Locust Street Days, Milwaukee’s inaugural Fringe Fest, and performing a headlining set at Bay View’s Chill on the Hill.

With each member coming from different backgrounds ranging from classical to jazz and metal to funk, Rocket Paloma melds their stylistic differences into a truly unique, genre-bending experience.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, March 28th to hear a live performance and interview from Rocket Paloma (they’ll be playing songs from their brand new, self-titled, release) – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by The Garage.