Local/Live: May 16th – WebsterX

After signing to Chicago-based label Closed Sessions last year, Milwaukee rapper WebsterX has delivered his full-length debut, Daymares. The 15-track project is a deeply personal dive into the rapper’s psyche, as he wrestles with his doubts and fears, but, ultimately, provides glimmers of hope throughout. The cohesive effort centers around Milwaukee, and WebsterX enlists production from budding hometown talent like Q the Sun and oddCouple to help him soundtrack his journey up to this point.

“Daymares is an accumulation of my life from years 2013-2017, the whole road of this WebsterX thing,” he explained to The FADER over email. “A rollercoaster of ups and downs that got me to this point, the insane experiences I’ve been able to be a part of with my friends by pursuing art, and my rise in my home city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and beyond.”

~The Fader

Listen to a live set from Milwaukee’s WebsterX – tune into WMSE on Tuesday, May 16th — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s