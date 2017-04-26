Local/Live: May 2 – Sara and Kenny @ Club Garibaldi’s

WMSE travels to Club Garibaldi’s on Tuesday, May 2nd to host another great evening of local music for our Local/Live at Club Garibaldi’s series. It’s the final one until September, so join us! “School’s out for summer!”

Milwaukee’s husband and wife duo, Sara and Kenny, combine the best of jazz and folk for a captivating live performance; voice, ukulele, nylon and steel string guitars show how Sara and Kenny embrace a wide range of musical styles to create their intimate sound. The duo’s most recent release, ‘Familiar Rhythms’ is another example of their unique chemistry and talent in marrying classical musicianship through an indie pop lens.

Sara and Kenny met in Milwaukee and through their shared love of thegrowing improvised music scene. They immediately connected and started working on original music. The duo’s debut album, ‘Spirit of Gold’ was released in the fall of 2015. It received rave reviews and garnered a sold-out show at the historic Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum in Milwaukee.

“…a blend of jazz and traditional music… [Sara and Kenny] challenge your conventional idea of where a tune should go in an entertaining way…” ~ Chris Farlie, w21Music

Join WMSE and Sara and Kenny by listening live over the airwaves or getting in on the action, on-site, by participating as an audience member. This event is FREE and open to the 21+ public and lots of fun! And as always, WMSE Music Director Erin Wolf and co-host Cal Roach (and YOU), will lead our musical guest through questions in between the live performance.

Doors are at 5:30pm, segment starts at 6pm and runs until 7pm. Club Garibaldi’s is located at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View.

If you can’t join us for the live segment and show at Club Garibaldi, please tune in, per usual, to 91.7 FM (or stream online at WMSE.org) at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.

About the band:

Sara’s Story:

Born into a multicultural and musical family, Sara grew up in Southern Italy where she was exposed early to a variety of musical genres and expressions.

She began writing her own music from an early age, even before she began her training in classical guitar. While obtaining her degree at the Santa Cecilia Conservatory of Rome, Italy, she continued cultivating her love for songwriting and all types of musical genres by playing and singing in a variety of groups and ensembles.

She moved to the USA in 2010. Since then she has been continuing to grow musically by teaching and performing both as a solo artist and with other musicians, until she met Kenny.

Kenny’s Story:

A native of Brookfield, Wisconsin, Kenny began his study of classical piano at age five and guitar at age twelve. He began his early jazz studies with local guitar veteran Roger Brotherhood. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra Jazz Studies and also attended the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. During his high school years Kenny won various outstanding soloist awards, including “Best Class A Soloist” at the prestigious Eau Claire Jazz Festival.

Kenny attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. He then returned to Milwaukee and finished his degree in Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee while performing actively around the city. Then in January 2015, completely by chance, Kenny met Sara.