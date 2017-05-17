Local/Live: May 23rd – Cairns

Cairns began back in early 2013 following the release of a self-titled EP. Back then, the live format was simpler and quieter, staying truer to the bedroom recordings done by John Larkin. The project was originally intended to remain in a simple format – light percussion, sparse acoustic/electric guitar, keyboard – but quickly built into something more aggressive and dynamic, evolving beyond what could be considered a solo project.

The latest release, Current, was released in June of 2016. These songs were originally written and recorded by John, but in the process of preparing to perform them live, the songs strayed from the original recordings. This process created something much more organic, influenced by the different perspectives of each member of the group.

The latest incarnation features Caley Conway on bass, Eli Smith on drums, Eddie Chapman on electric organ and percussion, and D’amato on bari sax. It’s worth noting that everyone in Cairns has their own project that they actively pursue. Caley and D’amato each have projects under their own names, Eli performs solo as Honeymooners, and Eddie fronts a band called Gauss.

Upcoming releases include a pair of collaboratively written songs that were recorded by Kevin Dixon as well as three music videos directed and shot by Sam Kirchoff. These will all be released sometime throughout the summer.

Upcoming shows are July 7th at Circle A with Wavvy V; Aug 4 with Har-di-har, JE Sunde, and Bum Alum; and Breadfest, which will be happening mid-August.

Tune into WMSE to listen to a live set from Cairns on Tuesday, May 23rd — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

