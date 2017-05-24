Local/Live: May 30th – Match Stick

Match Stick is a tour-de-force rock/jazz fusion group from Milwaukee featuring Max Bowen on guitar, Mitch Shiner on vibraphone, Steve Peplin on bass VI and Nick Lang on drums.

With influences ranging from the Mahavishnu Orchestra to Rage Against the Machine, Match Stick performs their original compositions with technical wizardry and deep musicality.

Tune into WMSE to listen to a live set from Match Stick on Tuesday, May 30th— WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.