Local/Live: May 9 – Ravi/Lola

Ravi/Lola is a 60’s inspired psychedelic baroque/neo-toytown pop group from Milwaukee. Ravi/Lola began as a home recording project in 2008 by Casey Seymour with collaborators James Green and Nick Wieczorkowski. Two albums (Ravi/Lola, II: Ravi’s Tramadol) and 5 EPs (Collections 3-7) have been released from the home recording era.

In 2015, the band evolved into a live group consisting of Casey Seymour, Nick Wieczorkowski, Robert Thomas, and Anton Sieger. On June 2nd, 2017, the first album consisting of the live group, Shape Up Shoulders, will be released via CD, Bandcamp, and major online streaming services.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, May 9th to hear a live performance and interview from the Ravi/Lola in advance of their newest album release on Local/Live’s Spring Membership Drive 2017 program — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

