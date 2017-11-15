Local/Live: November 21 – Northless

Northless deals in volume. Great, shuddering washes of sound and texture, pummeling rhythms and intense guitars. 2017 is the 10th anniversary of Milwaukee metal band, Northless and will see the band release their newest full length. Formed in 2007 by Erik Stenglein, Northless is a reaction to the erosion of the future. Drawing from influences such as Neurosis, Eyehategod, Drudkh and Khanate, Northless has placed a boot firmly in the realm of sludge and doom.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, November 21st to listen to songs from Northless’ forthcoming new record as the band plays a live set on Local/Live — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

