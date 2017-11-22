Local/Live: November 28 – Detenzione

Detenzione (featuring Amelinda Burich on bass, Eric Apnea on drums, Eric Mayer on guitar and Dan Agacki on vocals) plays hard-edged, fast and furious hardcore. The band takes its cues from Black Flag and barely leaves room for contemplation of any additional influences (or anything, really), given their one minute per song track record. Buckle up and try to keep up with the quartet as they launch into a busy 2018, including a new release and Japanese tour.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, November 28th to listen to songs from Detenzione before they plan their Japanese tour this spring. Detention will play a live set on Local/Live — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

