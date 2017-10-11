Local/Live: October 17th – Devils Teeth

Hailing from Milwaukee, Devils Teeth serve blistering amounts of energetic rock ‘n’ roll with nods to surf, punk and spaghetti westerns. Inspired by a steady diet of martial arts films, classic nuggets and Midwestern rock, this gritty garage trio is set to thrill the people of earth.
Featuring:
Jon Hanusa – Guitar, Vocals
Eric Arsnow – Bass, Vocals
Chuck Engel – Drums
Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, October 17th to listen to a live set from Devils Teeth— WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.
Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.