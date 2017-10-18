Local/Live: October 24th – Drugs Dragons

“Drugs Dragons are a thing of slime-covered beauty. Led by artist and scene stalwart Puke Drugs (a.k.a. Luke Chappelle), the band spews forth a noxious blend of degenerate metal, snarling punk, and busted psych.”

~Milwaukee Record

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, October 24th to listen to new music from Drugs Dragons as they play a live set on Local/Live — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.