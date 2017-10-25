Local/Live: October 31st – Fox Face

Witchy, twitchy and full of attitude, Fox Face is a fog-swirling, moonlit night where nothing is as it seems. Realized and reckless, this eerie musical force would be as much at ease holding a seance on a stormy, nighttime beach as throwing a rager in a dark, beer-soaked basement bar.

Tune into WMSE on Tuesday, October 31st (oooh, spooky!) to listen to new songs from Fox Face’s forthcoming album, Spoil + Destroy [Dirtnap Records] as they play a live set on Local/Live — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

