Local/Live: October 3rd – Bo & Airo @ Club Garibaldi’s

WMSE’s Local/Live once again returns to Club Garibaldi’s for another awesome season of monthly Local/Live segments…

On Tuesday, October 3rd, we welcomeMilwaukee’s Bo & Airo straight off of the release of their debut EP ‘I’.

You can join WMSE and Bo & Airo at Club Garibaldi’s as we team up for this live radio show. If you can’t make it, listen live over the airwaves (or in the WMSE archives).

As always, WMSE Music Director Erin Wolf and co-host Cal Roach will lead Bo & Airo through questions in between the live performance with the help of our audience (audience participation is encouraged!).

Doors are at 5:30pm and the segment starts at 6pm and runs until 7pm. Club Garibaldi’s is located at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View.

This is a 21+ event and it is FREE and open to the public.

Again, if you can’t join us for the live segment and show at Club Garibaldi’s, please tune in, per usual, to 91.7 FM (or stream online at WMSE.org) at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.