Local/Live: Tuesday, August 8th: Chill On the Hill Live Broadcast with HI/Jack, The Revomatics and Max & the Invaders

WMSE is very excited to team up with the weekly local summertime institution of Chill On the Hill in Bay View’s Humboldt Park for an inaugural broadcast of the live concert series on the WMSE airwaves on Tuesday, August 8th.

Join Local/Live hosts Erin and Cal as they introduce the performers for the night (HI/Jack, the Revomatics and Max and The Invaders) and keep it tuned throughout to hear the whole evening if you can’t make it to the park, in-person. All three sets will be broadcast live, so you won’t have to miss a thing — WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.