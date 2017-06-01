The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Daddy Issues, Deep Dream, Infinity Cat
Listen
Tom: Cachemira, Jungla, Heavy Psych Sounds
Listen
Sid: Sløtface “Nancy Drew,” Propeller Recordings
Listen
Ryan: Die Selektion, Deine Stimme Ist Der Ursprung Jeglicher Gewalt, aufnahme + wiedergabe
Listen
Nickie: Neil Young, Harvest, Reprise Records
Listen
Chris: The Hired Hands, The Hired Hands: A Tribute to Bruce Langhorne, Scissor Tail Records
Listen
Ruadhan: Night Club, Requiem For Romance, Gato Blanco
Listen