The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Daniel Bachman, s/t, Three Lobed

Tom: Barbara Hannigan, Let Me Tell You, Winter & Winter

Sidney: The Ramones, “Merry Christmas, I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight”, Sire Records

Ryan: Click3r, Zone-Z, self-released

Ruadhan: Various Artists, The Get Down [original soundtrack), RCA Records

Chris: Willie Nelson, Pretty Paper – 1979, Columbia

