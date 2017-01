By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Dungen, Häxan, Mexican Summer

Listen

Tom: Ben Frost, The Wasp Factory, Bedroom Community

Listen

Ryan: Siiamese, “Left Me Behind” [single], self-released

Listen

Chris: Conor Oberst, Ruminations, Nonesuch

Listen

Ruadhan: Pup, The Dream Is Over, SideOneDummy

Listen