By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Slowdive, “Star Roving”, Dead Oceans

Listen

Tom: Lustmord, Things That Were, Vinyl-On-Demand

Listen

Sid: Split Lip Rayfield, On My Way, self-released

Listen

Ryan: Various Artists, Album of the Year, DWA

Listen

Chris: Childish Gambino, Me and Your Mama, Glassnote

Listen