By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Charlotte Day Wilson, CDW, self-released

Listen

Tom: Lol Coxhill, Ear of Beholder, Radiation Deluxe Series

Listen

Sid: Said the Whale, As Long As Your Eyes Are Wide, Hidden Pony

Listen

Ryan: Tragic Impulse, Devil On Your Shoulder, Distortion Productions

Listen

Chris: Leonard Cohen, Death Of a Ladies Man, Warner Bros.

Listen