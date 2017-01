By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Jardín, Stones Throw

Listen

Tom: Can, Future Days, Spoon

Listen

Sid: Ty Segall, Ty Segall, Drag City

Listen

Ryan: FrontAngel, Teufel Meiner Seele, self-released

Listen

Chris: Sonic Youth, “Nic Fit”, Dirty, DGC

Listen

Ruadhan: Tunde Olaniran, Transgressor, Quite Scientific Records

Listen