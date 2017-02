By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Cherry Glazerr, Apocalipstick, Secretly Canadian

Listen

Tom: John Wetton, Arkangel, Eagle

Listen

Sid: Elbow, Little Fictions, Concord Music

Listen

Ryan: iVardensphere, Exile, Metropolis Records

Listen

Chris: Archers of Loaf, “White Trash Heroes”, Alias Records

Listen