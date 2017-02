The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Moon Duo, Occult Architecture Vo. 1, Sacred Bones

Listen

Tom: Stina Nordenstam, The World Is Saved, Beacon Sound

Listen

Sid: Old 97’s, Most Messed Up!, ATO Records

Listen

Ryan: The Rorschach Garden, EVERYTHING MUST BURN, Bazooka Joe

Listen

Chris: The Walkmen, “We Can’t Be Beat”, Heaven, Bella Union

Listen

Ruadhan: B~Free, Ode 2 a Luv Affair, B~Free Music

Listen