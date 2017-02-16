The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Mind Over Mirrors, Undying Color, Paradise of Bachelors

Listen

Tom: Cozmic Corridors, Cozmic Corridors, Mental Experience

Listen

Sid: Midnight Reruns, “Scorpions”, Dusty Medical

Listen

Ryan: Geneviéve Pasquier, Reflection, Kess Kill

Listen

Chris: Leonard Cohen, “Chelsea Hotel #2”, New Skin For the Old Ceremony, Columbia

Listen

Ruadhan: Descendents, Cool to Be You, Fat Wreck Chords

Listen