By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: J.E. Sunde, Now I Feel Adored, Cartouche

Listen

Tom: Mark Dagley, Collected Works 1978-2016, Feeding Tube Records

Listen

Sid: Whips, “Goldmine”, Skeletal Lightning

Listen

Ryan: Hezzel, Aftermath, self-released

Listen

Chris: Allen Coté, music for Wisconsin Foodie, self-released/Wisconsin Foodie

Listen