The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Six Organs of Admittance, Burning the Threshold, Drag City

Listen

Tom: Rebekka Karijord, Mother Tongue, Control Freak Kitten Records

Listen

Sid: Los Campesinos!, Sick Scenes, Wichita Recordings

Listen

Ryan: Various Artists, Electrozombie – Undead and Open-Minded Volume 2, self-released

Listen

Chris: James Booker, Spiders On the Keys: Live at the Maple Leaf Bar, Rounder Records

Listen

Ruadhan: Amy Winehouse, Back to Black, Island Records

Listen