By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Feelies, In Between, Bar/None

Tom: Michael Hurley, Redbirds at Folk City, Feeding Tube

Sid: Dude York, Sincerely, Hardly Art

Ryan: Mr. Kitty, A.I., Negative Gain Productions

Chris: Ty Segall, s/t, Drag City

