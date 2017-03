By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Sir Was, Digging a Tunnel, City Slang

Tom: Kreidler, European Song, Bureau B

Sid: War Brides, Regrets, Triple Eye Industries

Ryan: ADULT., Detroit House Guests, Mute

Chris: Chuck Prophet, “The Left Hand and Right Hand”, Temple Beautiful, Yep Roc

Ruadhan: Midnight Reruns, “Scorpion” [single], Dusty Medical

