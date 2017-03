By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Def Harmonic, Live on WMSE’s Local/Live, WMSE

Tom: Guisto Pio, Morte Immobile, Soave

Sid: Red Kross, Teen Babes Monsanto, Gasatanka Records

Ryan: Deastroes, Nur eine Maschine, Future Farmer

Chris: The Langley Schools Music Project, s/t, Bar/None Records

Ruadhan: Torres, Sprinter, Partisan

