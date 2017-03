By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, City Slang

Tom: Realm, Endless War, Roadracer Records

Sid: New Pornographers, Whiteout Conditions, Matador

Ryan: Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute

Chris: Vincent Kircher, Am I Ghost, Self-released

Ruadhan: PWR BTTM, “Answer My Text”, Pageant, Polyvinyl

