The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Omni, Deluxe LP, Trouble In Mind
Listen
Tom: Kevin Ayers, The Confessions of Dr. Dream and Other Stories, Island
Listen
Sid: Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Rake It In: The Greatest Hits, Fat Wreck Chords
Listen
Ryan: Unter Null, Get Over Here, Self-released
Listen
Chris: Freakwater, Scheherazade, Bloodshot Records
Listen
Ruadhan: Elliott Smith, Either/Or: Expanded Edition, Kill Rock Stars
Listen