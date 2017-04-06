The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Omni, Deluxe LP, Trouble In Mind
Tom: Kevin Ayers, The Confessions of Dr. Dream and Other Stories, Island
Sid: Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Rake It In: The Greatest Hits, Fat Wreck Chords
Ryan: Unter Null, Get Over Here, Self-released
Chris: Freakwater, Scheherazade, Bloodshot Records
Ruadhan: Elliott Smith, Either/Or: Expanded Edition, Kill Rock Stars
