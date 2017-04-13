The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Liv Mueller, Liv Sings: Light of the Valley, Shadow of the Mountain, self-released
Tom: Michael Moorcock’s Deep Fix, The New World’s Fair, United Artists Records
Sid: Mastodon, Emperor of Sand, Reprise
Ryan: Seraphim System, Friendly Fire, Digital World Audio
Chris: James McMurtry, “Out Here In the Middle”, Saint Mary of the Woods, Sugar Hill Records
Ruadhan: Ru Paul, American, RuCo
