By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: WebsterX, “Underground” [feat. Dem Yuut, prod. by Danny O’Brien], Closed Sessions

Tom: Royal Trux, Pound For Pound, Drag City

Sid: Descendents, “I’m the One”, Epitaph

Ryan: Horskh, Gate, audiotrauma

Chris: Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love, Self-released

