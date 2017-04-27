The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Various Artists, Arte Para Todos 2017 Compilation, APT

Tom: Jute Gyte, The Sparrow, Blue Tapes And X-Ray Records

Sid: The Dirty Nil, Minimum R&B, Fat Wreck Chords

Ryan: Faderjhead, No Signal [EP], Self-released

Nikki: Chance the Rapper, “Same Drugs”, Coloring Book, Self-released

Chris: Robyn Hitchcock, Storefront Hitchcock [soundtrakc], Warner Bros.

