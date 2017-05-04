The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Feist, Pleasure, Polydor

Listen

Tom: Seirum, 1975, Aurora Borealis

Listen

Sid: Mother Mother, No Culture, Island Records

Listen

Ryan: Various, Minimal Baby X, SkullLine

Listen

Nikki: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN., Interscope/TDE

Listen

Chris: Various Artists, Where the Pyramid Meets the Eye – a Tribute to Roky Erickson [vinyl reissue], Sire Records

Listen

Ruadhan: Trixie Mattel, Two Birds, Self-released

Listen