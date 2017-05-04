The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Feist, Pleasure, Polydor
Listen
Tom: Seirum, 1975, Aurora Borealis
Listen
Sid: Mother Mother, No Culture, Island Records
Listen
Ryan: Various, Minimal Baby X, SkullLine
Listen
Nikki: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN., Interscope/TDE
Listen
Chris: Various Artists, Where the Pyramid Meets the Eye – a Tribute to Roky Erickson [vinyl reissue], Sire Records
Listen
Ruadhan: Trixie Mattel, Two Birds, Self-released
Listen