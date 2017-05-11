The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Lungfish, A.C.R. 1999, Dischord
Listen
Tom: Slapp Happy, Halfway There, Virgin Records
Listen
Sid: Mountain Goats, Goths, Merge Records
Listen
Ryan: Star Crusaders, Welcome to Hydra, WTII Records
Listen
Nikki: Kanye West, The Life of Pablo, Def Jam / Good Music
Listen
Chris: Sixteen Tons, [entire catalog]
Listen
Ruadhan: Hamilton Leithauser and Rostam, I Had a Dream That You Were Mine, Glassnote Records
Listen