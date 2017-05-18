The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Do Make Say Think, Stubborn Persistent Illusions, Constellation
Listen
Tom: Soundgarden, badmotorfinger, A&M
Listen
Sid: Temple of the Dog, Hunger Strike, A&M
Listen
Ryan: Junksista, 50 Shades of Gay, Alfa Matrix
Listen
Nikki: Jidenna, The Chief, Epic
Listen
Chris: Sixteen Tons, [entire catalog]
Listen
Ruadhan: My Chemical Romance, Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, Reprise
Listen