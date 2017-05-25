The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Corridor, Supermercado, Michel Records
Listen
Tom: Jurgen Karg, Electronische Mythen, Bureau B
Listen
Sid: Elbow, “Gentle Storm”, Little Fictions, Polydor Records
Listen
Ryan: Hante., Between Hope & Danger, Synth Religion
Listen
Nikki: Goldfinger, Goldfinger, Mojo Records
Listen
Chris: The Hired Hands, The Hired Hands: A Tribute to Bruce Langhorne, Scissor Tail Records
Listen
Ruadhan: The Front Bottoms, “Plastic Flowers”, Back On Top, Fueled By Ramen
Listen