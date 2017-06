By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Various Artists, Eccentric Soul: The Nickel & Penny Labels, Numero

Listen

Tom: Chuck Johnson, Balsams, Vin Du Select Qualitite

Listen

Sid: Gogol Bordello, “Saboteur Blues”, Cooking Vinyl

Listen

Ryan: Ruined Conflict, Triumphant, Infacted Recordings

Listen

Nickie: The xx, I See You, Young Turks

Listen