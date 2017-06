By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Michael Nau, Some Twist, Suicide Squeeze

Listen

Tom: King Tubby and the Aggrovators, Shalom Dub, Radiation Roots

Listen

Sid: Death From Above, “Freeze Me”, Last Gang

Listen

Ryan: T.O.Y., Pain Is Love, Nordhausen

Listen

Nickie: Phoenix, Ti Amo, Glassnote

Listen

Chris: Tom Waits, “All the World Is Green”, Blood Money, Anti-

Listen