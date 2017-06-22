The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Fleet Foxes, Crack-Up, Nonesuch
Tom: Idles, Brutalism, Balley Records
Sid: Queens of the Stone Age, “The Way You Used to Do”, Matador
Ryan: Dave Inox, Danger Signal / MissConceptual feat. HIV+, Unknown Pleasures Records
Nickie: San Fermin, Belong, Downtown/Interscope
Chris: Tom Waits, “All the World Is Green”, Blood Money, Anti-
