By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Ex Eye, s/t, Relapse

Tom: Maggi Payne, Crystal, Aguirre Records

Sid: Afghan Whigs, In Spades, Sub Pop

Ryan: Die Form, Baroque Equinox, Trisol Music Group

Nickie: Frank Ocean, Channel Orange, The Island Def Jam Music Group

Chris: The Kinks, “This Is Where I Belong”, Face to Face, Reprise [1966]

