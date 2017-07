By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Omni, “Equestrian”, Trouble In Mind

Tom: Idea Fire Company, Lost at Sea, Recital

Sid: Toma, Aroma, Self-released

Ryan: Felix Marc, Alternative Facts (Extended Edition), Electro Zombies

Nickie: Run the Jewels, s/t, Mass Appeal Records

Chris: The Kinks, “This Is Where I Belong”, Face to Face, Reprise [1966]

