The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Various Artists, Burger World: Mexico, Burger Records

Listen

Tom: Broken Social Scene, Hug of Thunder, Arts & Crafts

Listen

Sid: Brain-Bats, Road Kill From Outer Space [7″], Self-released

Listen

Ryan: Collide, Color of Nothing, Noiseplus Music

Listen

Nickie: Formation, Under the Tracks, Warner Music UK Limited

Listen

Chris: Father John Misty, Pure Comedy, Sub Pop

Listen