The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Various Artists, Burger World: Mexico, Burger Records
Tom: Broken Social Scene, Hug of Thunder, Arts & Crafts
Sid: Brain-Bats, Road Kill From Outer Space [7″], Self-released
Ryan: Collide, Color of Nothing, Noiseplus Music
Nickie: Formation, Under the Tracks, Warner Music UK Limited
Chris: Father John Misty, Pure Comedy, Sub Pop
