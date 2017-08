By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: See Through Dresses, Horse of the Other World, Tiny Engines

Listen

Tom: Prong, Zero Days, Steamhammer

Listen

Sid: 68’s, Two Parts Viper, Cooking Vinyl

Listen

Ryan: lac Kolor, 24U, Vol. 03, self-released

Listen

Nickie: ANTI, Rihanna, Westbury Road Entertainment

Listen

Chris: Sean Williamson, “You’re Doing What I Should Have Done”, Self-released

Listen